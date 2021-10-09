Titans Week: Getting healthy before heading to Jacksonville

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gains yardage as he tries to get around Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (2-2) head South this weekend to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4). The Titans are trying to bounce back after suffering an overtime loss to the Jets, and they want to avoid also giving the Jags their first win of the season.

LONG LIST OF INJURIES:

The Titans started their week of practice with a laundry list of injuries. At one point they had 23 players on the injury report, that included running back Derrick Henry who took both Wednesday and Thursday off for ‘rest’ purposes.

#Titans Thursday Injury Report-



DNP- J. Brown, Aaron Brewer, Hudson, J. Jones, Kern, Lewan, McMath.



Bud Dupree, AJ Brown were both full participants, that's good. pic.twitter.com/3lhmaw4SOK — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 7, 2021

BROWN IS BACK:

While wide receiver A.J. Brown was on the injury report this week (Hamstring), his status improved. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, but was a full participate on Thursday and Friday. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he was pleased with the progress of Brown and expects him to play on Sunday.

Another day with #Titans WR A.J. Brown participating in drills… pic.twitter.com/6PAm8aJrC8 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 7, 2021

DUPREE DETERMINED TO RETURN:

The Titans pass rush is slowly improving. Through four games, the defense has eight sacks against its opponents, and they hope that number increases when outside linebacker Bud Dupree returns. Unfortunately, he suffered a bit of a setback a couple weeks ago, after admitting he came back too soon from an ACL injury. Dupree played in the first two games of the season, but has been out ever since. He did practice this week, but is listed as ‘Questionable’ for Sunday.

Nothing but RESPECT for #Titans Bud Dupree…



Today he was transparent when speaking about his recent setback… "I rushed it and let my pride get in the way."



Fans, I encourage you to watch this: pic.twitter.com/DrZJCg1aw9 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 7, 2021

HENRY RETURNS HOME:

Running back Derrick Henry returns home this weekend, playing just down the road from his high school in Yulee, FL. The King has put together an impressive resume versus the Jags; piling 1,103 rushing yards, 150 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns in just ten games.

“It is always fun and special. All of my family can come watch me. Having that home presence again and being back home, but really just having my family there and having them watch me play is always nice,” said Henry.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT:

The final injury report was released on Friday and there was some bad news for the Titans; LB Jayon Brown, TE Tommy Hudson, WR Racey McMath and OL Aaron Brewer have all been placed on Injured Reserve (out at least three weeks).

Meanwhile, P Brett Kern and WR Julio Jones are ‘OUT’ on Sunday. DL Denico Autry, OT Taylor Lewan, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, OT Ty Sambrailo and OLB Bud Dupree are all listed at ‘Questionable.’

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson was also activated off IR, and added to the 53-Man Roster.

#Titans Injury Report has six players who are listed as 'OUT' meanwhile- Lewan, Westbrook-Ikhine, Autry, Dupree and Sambrailo are listed as 'Questionable:' pic.twitter.com/KpBxNt9nCP — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 8, 2021

The Titans will face the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, kickoff set for Noon (CT).