Titans Week: Focused on MNF, hosting the Buffalo Bills

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans (3-2) will face its toughest opponent so far this season when they host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Monday Night Football.

WELCOME BACK MNF:

For the first time since 2017, the Titans will get to host a Monday night game at Nissan Stadium. Their last game came against the Indianapolis Colts, which they ended up winning 36-22, to snap an 11-game against their division rivals.

JONES RETURNS TO PRACTICE:

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and did not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, but he was back at practice this week. Jones was a full participant and spoke to the media on Friday, saying that he is ready to play.

“I feel great. I did everything I needed to do,” Jones said. “Just keeping a clear head, staying positive and let everything else take care of itself. I’m out here practicing. I’m out here flying around. I feel good.”

ADDING AVERY:

The Titans are getting some help at linebacker, bringing in Avery Williamson from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Williamson was drafted by he Titans, spending four years in Nashville. He told the media on Thursday, he followed the team during his time away.

“I really wasn’t expecting it at all,” Williamson said. “I was on the phone actually when my agent texted me and said Jon Robinson needed me to come in; I was like, what? That was the last thing I was expecting. I called him up and kind of got the details of it. Really didn’t know what to do at first, but I was like it would be awesome to come back home. I know everything, it’s my home state, and just being able to play for the organization that drafted me again and I’m thrilled with it.”

DEPENDING ON DERRICK HENRY:

Derrick Henry continues to run all over defenses, currently leading the league with 640 yards rushing. However, the ‘King’ is well aware of the challenge that awaits him. Buffalo is No. 3 in rush defense, giving up just 78 yards per game on the ground.

#Titans Henry talking about the message for this week, preparing for the #Bills: pic.twitter.com/dmlccjribJ — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 14, 2021

“They are ranked third for a reason. Even looking back, 2019, like two years ago, they still have some of the same guys who played together for a long time, who know the schemes very well and who do great in the scheme. They have a lot of experience from top to bottom. It is a really good defense,” said Henry.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT:

The Bills will have everyone on the field for MNF. The Titans are getting healthier, but will be without CB1, Kristian Fulton and LB Monty Rice. The good news is, it looks like OL Bud Dupree will return after sitting out the last few games with a knee injury: