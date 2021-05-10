Titans waive three players Monday

Tennessee Titans tight end Parker Hesse catches a pass during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The roster shuffle rolls on for Titans General Manager Jon Robinson. The Titans waived tight end Parker Hesse, outside linebacker Nate Orchard and long snapper Matt Orzech Monday.

Orchard is a 5-year vet and was due to make $990,000 this season. With no signing bonus though he carries no dead money.

Hesse signed a two-year deal, but neither he nor Orach carry any dead money either making these all easier moves for Robinson to make in this cap crunched season.

The Titans experimented with Hesse for two seasons. He was a defensive end at Iowa, but the Titans switched him to tight end his rookie season.

Orzach became expendable after the Titans signed pro bowler Morgan Cox away from Baltimore.