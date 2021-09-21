Titans waive McDougald and Rush

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett pulls down a reception in front of Tennessee Titans defensive back Bradley McDougald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Two roster moves for the Titans waiving safety Bradley McDougald and defensive lineman Anthony Rush.

McDougald actually started at strong safety for the Titans in Seattle Sunday. He had two tackles in the game and was part of a blown coverage that led to a 63 yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.

The 360-pound Rush made the team out of training camp but did register a tackle in either of the first two games.

The two moves leaves the Titans roster at 51 and with tackle Taylor Lewan and guard Rodger Saffold both banged up after the Seahawks way it may pave the way for the Titans to add two more offensive lineman before they host the rival Colts Sunday.