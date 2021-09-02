Titans waive Luke Stocker, activate Nick Dzubnar

The Tennessee Titans waived tight end Luke Stocker Thursday to make room for linebacker Nick Dzubnar.

Dzubnar was activated from the Covid Reserve-List. 10 Titans have gone on Covid Reserve since head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive August 22nd, eight of them, including starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill remain there.

Stocker was one of four tight ends on the Titans roster and made the original 53 after joining the team a few weeks into training camp. It was his second stint in Nashville, he also played for the Titans in 2017 & 2018.

The Titans also played running back Darrynton Evans, wide receiver Marcus Johnson and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer on Injured Reserve. Evans has not practiced since hurting his knee in the Titans preseason opener against the Falcons.

Since all three players were on the 53 man roster they are eligible to return in as soon as three weeks.