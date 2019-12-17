Titans waive kicker Ryan Santoso

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson walk on the field before a practice in Nissan Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Titans kicking situation has been anything but settled this season and Tuesday it took another turn with the release of kickoff specialist Ryan Santoso.

Santoso was presumably brought in to kick touchbacks for the Titans, but only did it on 9 of 16 attempts.

Meanwhile, kicker Ryan Succop continues to struggle hitting only 1 of 6 field goals this season after coming back from knee surgery.

Despite his struggles kicking field goals Succop is 24 of 25 kicking extra points including 14 of 14 the last 3 games.

The Titans did not add a player to replace Santoso on their 53 man roster, but they are expected to in the next 24 hours.