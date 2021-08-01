Titans waive kicker Blake Haubeil

Just one week into training camp and the kicking merry-go-round has begun for the Tennessee Titans with the team waiving rookie Blake Haubeil and claiming kicker Sam Ficken off waiver from the New York Jets.

The team has had Haubeil and Tucker McCann in camp since OTA’s, but Haubeil struggled mightily with consistency the first week of camp.

The team did bring in competition for McCann Sunday claiming Sam Ficken off the waiver wire from the New York Jets. Ficken has 4 years of NFL experience with the Rams and Jets and has made 35 of 48 career field goals and 49 of 56 extra points.

The Titans also placed rookie tight end Briley Moore on Injured Reserve after he went down with an injury during practice Saturday.