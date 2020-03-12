Titans waive Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cameron Wake (91) runs onto the field with members of the military before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Tennessee Titans cleared $9.5-million in salary cap space Thursday waiving veterans Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.

Wake joined the Titans last year signing a 3-year, $23-million deal, but his production and health deteriorated for the Titans. He had 2.5 sacks in the Titans opening win in Cleveland but only had 1 tackle the rest of the season. His season ended after 9 games because of an undisclosed leg injury.

Lewis came to the Titans in 2018 signing a 4-year, $19.8-million deal. His production, playing time and value all diminished with Derrick Henry taking over the Titans backfield the last 24 games. In 2019 Lewis rushed for only 209 yards and caught only 25 passes for 164 yards.

Henry will hit free agency March 18th unless the Titans can sign him to a long term deal or apply the franchise tag to him. That tag would cost over $13-million for the 2020 season.

The Titans signed defensive back Chris Milton Thursday after waiving him on Wednesday.