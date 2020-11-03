Titans waive Beau Brinkley and Johnathan Joseph

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two days after dropping their second straight game, the Tennessee Titans said goodbye to two veteran players waiving cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

The move to waive Brinkley is a drastic one after over eight rock solid with the teams, but after back to back games with a bad snap Mike Vrabel acknowledged Monday the Titans would have to consider moving up Matt Overton who was already on the practice squad, “Yep, I think we have to do that each and every week at every position, and find out what gives us the best chance to win as we put together 48 guys for Sunday.”

The 36-year old Joseph joined the Titans this year after long runs in Cincinnati and Houston to bring the Titans veteran leadership in the secondary, but with injuries piling up he was forced to play a more prominent roll and was picked on each week especially by the Bengals last Sunday.

The Titans have not announced moves to fill the roster spots, but Overton is expected to move up from the practice squad to replace Brinkley and Adoree Jackson was designated to return from injured reserve two weeks ago and should be returning to the active roster this week.