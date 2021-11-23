Titans waive Adrian Peterson

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Titans waived future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson in a flurry of roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

Plagued by injuries Titans general manager Jon Robinson continues to try to patch together a healthy 53 man roster. Peterson became the odd man out when the Titans signed Dontrell Hilliard to the active roster Tuesday morning.

Hilliard gave the Titans a boost out of the backfield in his debut Sunday against the Texans with 7 carries for 35 yards and 8 receptions for 47 more.

In three games with the Titans Peterson finished with 27 carries for 82 yards, that is only 3 yards per carry.

The Titans added two more players to the roster Tuesday signing veteran defensive back Buster Skrine and veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon was with the Titans earlier this season but was waived after just one game.

Skrine is a veteran of 152 NFL games over his 11 year NFL career with Cleveland (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18), Chicago (2019-20) and San Francisco (2021). He has 9 interceptions in his NFL career.

The Titans made room for Skrine and Simon by adding wide receiver Marcus Johnson and cornerback Chris Jackson to injured reserve.

Fullback Khari Blasingame remains on injured reserve but is returning to practice this week.

The Titans also made notable moves on the practice squad adding veteran receiver and Nashville native Golden Tate, running back Rodney Smith, wide receiver Austin Mack and defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

Tate has had a strong NFL career with 695 receptions, 46 touchdowns and 8,278 yards in 11 NFL seasons. With the Titans injury situation it would not be surprising to see him in uniform Sunday in New England.