Titans waive 7th round pick Cole McDonald add Trevor Siemian

After less than two weeks on the practice field the Titans pulled the plug on 7th round pick Cole McDonald Wednesday waiving the quarterback from Hawaii.

The Titans agreed to terms with veteran Trevor Siemian adding significantly more experience and game readiness for this season. Ryan Tannehill is a positive Covid-19 test away from missing 3 weeks and now the Titans have a quarterback in house who has started and won actual NFL games.

McDonald struggled in camp as he attempted to shorten up his throwing motion. Accuracy was a daily issue and so were interceptions, he threw two of them to Kenneth Durden on Monday.

Logan Woodside is the third quarterback on the Titans roster and he has not taken a single snap in an NFL game.

Wednesday was a busy one for General Manager Jon Robinson who made 6 more roster moves agreeing to terms with tight end Geoff Swaim, running back Marcus Marshall and wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. To make room on the roster the team also waived running back Dayln Dawkins, wide receiver Kyle Williams and tight end Parker Hesse.

Swaim has played 5 NFL seasons and has 48 receptions for 401 yards and 1 touchdown.