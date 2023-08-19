NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans head up to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in their second preseason game of the year on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Kickoff time is 7 p.m. CST. You can catch the game in Nashville on WKRN News 2.

Livestream: You can also watch a live stream of the preseason game here.

Titans Preseason Schedule