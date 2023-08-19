NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans head up to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in their second preseason game of the year on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Kickoff time is 7 p.m. CST. You can catch the game in Nashville on WKRN News 2.
Livestream: You can also watch a live stream of the preseason game here.
Titans Preseason Schedule
- Saturday, Aug. 12: Titans (17) / Chicago Bears (23)
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings (7 p.m.)
- Friday, Aug. 25: New England Patriots vs. Titans (7:15 p.m.)