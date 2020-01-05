Titans sponsor

Titans lead Patriots 14-13 at start of the 4th

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs from New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon, right, in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans travel up to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots for Wildcard Weekend.

1st Quarter

Patriots: Nick Folk 36 Yrd Field Goal
Patriots 3 – Titans 0
Titans: Anthony Firkser 12 Pass From Ryan Tannehill
Titans 7 – Patriots 3

2nd Quarter

Patriots: Julian Edelman 5 Yard Rush
Patriots 10 – Titans 7
Patriots: Nick Folk 21 Yrd Field Goal
Patriots 13 – Titans 7
Titans: Derrick Henry 1 Yard Rush
Titans 14 – Patriots 13

3rd Quarter

Score remains Titans 14 – Patriots 13

4th Quarter

