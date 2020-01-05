Titans lead Patriots 14-13 at start of the 4th

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans travel up to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots for Wildcard Weekend.
1st Quarter
Patriots: Nick Folk 36 Yrd Field Goal
Patriots 3 – Titans 0
Titans: Anthony Firkser 12 Pass From Ryan Tannehill
Titans 7 – Patriots 3
2nd Quarter
Patriots: Julian Edelman 5 Yard Rush
Patriots 10 – Titans 7
Patriots: Nick Folk 21 Yrd Field Goal
Patriots 13 – Titans 7
Titans: Derrick Henry 1 Yard Rush
Titans 14 – Patriots 13
3rd Quarter
Score remains Titans 14 – Patriots 13