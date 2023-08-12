NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are set to hit the field for the first time this preseason on Saturday, August 12. The first game sees the Titans travel up to Chicago to face the Bears.

Kickoff time is 12 p.m. CST. You can catch the game in Nashville on WKRN News 2.

Livestream: You can also watch a live stream of the preseason game here.

Titans Preseason Schedule