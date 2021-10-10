Titans visit winless Jaguars

Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) reacts after missing a field goal and giving the win to the New York Jets during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The banged-up Tennessee Titans are on the road again Sunday facing another winless team and another rookie quarterback in the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4).

Last week, the winless Jets beat the Titans 27-24 giving quarterback Zach Wilson, the second pick of the draft, his first win. Sunday’s opponent is Trevor Lawerence who was the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

In a very odd stat, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is 0-4 against rookie QB’s with losses to Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Zach Wilson, and Gardner Minshew.

Trevor Lawernce- Jaguars QB

Passing Yards- 873 Yards

Touchdowns- 5

Interceptions- 7

Young quarterbacks are not the Titans only issue these days as they continue to battle a slew of injuries.

Titans ruled out-

WR- Julio Jones

P- Brett Kern

LB- Bud Dupree

OT- Ty Sambrailo

The Titans also lost a number of players to injured reserve this week including Jayon Brown and guard Aaron Brewer.

So, who steps up?

The team has veteran linebacker John Simon to bolster Harold Landry and Ola Adeneyi at outside linebacker to go after Jags quarterback Trevor Lawerence.

Last week, the Titans managed to get only one sack against Wilson they will have to do better than that Sunday.

Help could be on the way for the Titans secondary with first-round pick Caleb Farley expected to play after missing three games with a shoulder injury. The Titans have been scorched by deep balls in recent weeks including a 53-yard touchdown made by former Titan Cory Davis last week.

Offensively, the team is looking for more splash plays in the passing game with only two over 30 yards this season. That could change with AJ Brown back on the field this week after missing two games due to a hamstring injury.

The big question for the Jaguars is what will they do about Derrick Henry?

The Tennessee running back has been a force of nature so far leading the NFL with 510 yards rushing and averaging 148 yards per game with 9 touchdowns in his last five games against Jacksonville.

“We are just trying to win the game,” said head coach Mike Vrabel on Friday, “It’s like, ‘Derrick (Henry) isn’t getting enough carries. Derrick is getting too many carries.’ I don’t know. We will use Derrick as a barometer. If Derrick needs to come out, he comes out,” said Vrabel.

The Jaguars have been one of the better teams in the league so far only giving up 3.5 yards per carry.

If Henry can win that battle the Titans have to find a way to use it to create shock plays in the passing game, something they have not done enough of this season.