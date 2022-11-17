GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKRN) — It could be a real “smash mouth” throwback game Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay between the Titans and Packers.

In a pass-happy era, the Titans and Packers unquestionably both want to run the football.

That may sound like blasphemy with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but the Packers are committed to the run. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said it does not matter what the score is.

“They were down and when they wanted to get things going they kept with that. They ran it 40 times. I would imagine that would be the plan,” Vrabel said. “They have operated on some really good defenses, 200 yards against the Patriots, 200 yards on the Bills, and 200 yards yesterday, and on and on and on. Hopefully, we are up for the challenge because they force everybody to tackle.”

The Packers are averaging a healthy 4.9 yards per carry and 129 yards per game. The Titans are averaging just over 133 yards per game behind Derrick Henry who is just 77 yards away from his 4th 1,000-yard season.

NFL Team Rushing —

1. Chicago Bears – 201.7 Yards Per Game

2. Baltimore Ravens – 168.1 Yards Per Game

9. Tennessee Titans – 133.5 Yards Per Game

12. Green Bay Packers – 129.3 Yards Per Game

The big difference could be what each team is doing on the other side of the ball. After a tough two first games of the season, the Titans’ run defense has been nothing short of smothering. They are allowing just over 85 yards per game and have been so dominant their last two opponents — the Chiefs and Broncos — put up the white flag at kickoff and barely even tried to run the football.

The Packers meanwhile are struggling to stop the run giving up over 140 yards per game. That includes 159 in their victory over the Cowboys last Sunday.

Last week, the Broncos threw the kitchen sink at the Titans’ run game and held Derrick Henry in check with 19 carries for 53 yards, but it came at a cost. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans’ passing offense lit up the Broncos for 255 passing yards, the most the Broncos allowed all season.

With temperatures expected in the mid-20s, the expectation is for the Packers to do the same and make Tannehill beat them in the frigid elements.

Last week’s performance was a boost for a Titans passing attack that desperately needed one. With Treylon Burks back in the lineup for the first time in over a month, the Titans had more firepower in their attack and Tannehill had multiple places to throw the football.

Titans pass catchers vs. Broncos —

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – 5 Rec. 119 Yards, 2 TDs

Austin Hooper – 5 Rec. 41 Yards

Chig Okonkwo – 1 Rec. 41 Yards

Treylon Burks – 3 Rec. 24 Yards

On the defensive side, the one thing that has plagued the Titans has been explosive plays. They gave up a 66-yard TD to the Broncos last week. Safety Amani Hooker is out again for the Titans who have to deal with rookie wide receiver Christian Watson who exploded for three touchdowns last week against the Cowboys.

“They threw the ball down the field. He has speed. He has good size.” said Vrabel. “He had a few drops but they have stuck with him. It looked like it paid off. He had some contested catches down the field that he was able to come up with.”

The Titans are expected to get back two big pieces on defense with Jeffery Simmons and Kristian Fulton both coming back after missing the Denver game. Fulton has been outstanding as the Titans’ lockdown corner for much of the season. Fulton has a team-best five passes defended this season to go along with one of the Titans’ nine interceptions this season.

One injury to watch for the Titans is at center where Ben Jones will not play because of a concussion. Corey Levin is expected to get his first start of the season.

Despite a 4-6 record and losses in five of their last six games, the Packers are three-point favorites to beat the Titans Thursday night.