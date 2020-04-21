Titans virtually ready for unique NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson walk on the field before a practice in Nissan Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mock drafts are no longer just for the fans and media.

Monday the NFL held its own mock draft in preparation for its first ever “virtual” NFL Draft courtesy of Covid-19.

The New York Post called the mock draft a “Real Disaster” after the Bengals were delayed over two minutes making the very first pick and a number of GM’s suffered the embarrassment of forgetting to mute.

After that Broncos GM John Elway said things went relatively smoothly.

The work every team has had to do to get ready has been steady since the league decided it would be a virtual draft because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titans GM Jon Robinson said Monday morning, “I-T is here at my house now just finalizing phones and computers, making sure we have everything from a technical standpoint”.

The Titans were more than ready for Monday’s run thru after holding their own over the weekend.

“Jon and I were unbelievably excited with our mock draft that we did with our organization.” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, “I thought it was cool, I thought it was unbelievably functional. It was amazing the work that those people put in, whether that be our IT department, whether it be the scouting department and some of those people involved with making sure the virtual draft was as perfect as it could be.”

Will it go just as smoothly Thursday night? That is probably not as important as the player they wind up with.

The Titans have seven picks in this years draft with numbers 29, 61, 93, 174, 214, 237 and 243. Yes, that is 3 picks in the 7th round thanks to trades that jettisoned Taywan Taylor and Jurrell Casey for practically nothing.

The Titans go into the first virtual draft with continuity in their command structure. This is Jon Robinson’s 5th draft under controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and it is the third with Mike Vrabel has head coach.