Titans turn to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback

The Marcus Mariota era is over for the Titans with the team turning to Ryan Tannehill Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first broke the news that former number two overall pick Marcus Mariota will become the Tannehill’s backup for what are likely the last 10 games of his Titans career.

Mariota was benched in the second half at Denver after completing only 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards and 2 interceptions. Tannehill came on and completed 13 of 16 for 144 yards and 1 interception. Neither quarterback was able to put points on the board.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would make its decision Monday night and Tuesday morning rather than rush into an emotional decision. That decision is to move on after an up and down season for Mariota that saw him throw 3 touchdowns against the Browns and Falcons, but then struggle mightily against the Jaguars and Broncos.

Tannehill has 20,578 passing yards, 123 touchdowns and 76 interceptions in his career. He spent 6 seasons in Miami after the Dolphins made him the 8th pick of the 2012 draft. The Titans aquired him from the Dolphins for a 4th round pick.

The change also indicates the Titans will be looking for a new quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft or in free agency. Mariota is in the final year of his rookie contract and Tannehill is also in the final year of his deal.