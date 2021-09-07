Titans Tuesday transactions: safety shuffle, COVID and practice squad

Tennessee Titans safety Brady Breeze (33) leaves the field after injury against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With five days until the opener, the Titans roster is still in flux.

Today, the team announced a handful of transactional moves.

First, with the safeties – Tennessee added rookie Brady Breeze to the Reserve-COVID list. He was already on injured reserve, so this won’t change his roster status. Additionally, the team waived Bradley McDougald, but then signed him to the practice squad.

Speaking of the practice squad, the Titans added offensive Corey Levin, who they just claimed off waivers and then cut five days later, and defensive back Chris Jones. Offensive lineman Derwin Gray was released from the practice squad.