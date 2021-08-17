Titans trim roster to 85 on first day of roster cuts

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Trevon Coley (97) leaves the turf after an injury against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first wave of roster cuts were completed on Tuesday with the Titans finalizing their 85-man roster, down from 90.

In order to cut down, the team waived offensive lineman Paul Adams and put two players on injured reserve. Safety Teadrick Thompson and defensive lineman Trevon Coley both added to IR. After those three moves, and a few from Monday, the Titans stood at 84 with one open spot.

Later in the evening, they added safety Jamal Carter to round out the 85.

A week later, on August 24, rosters will need to go from 85 to 80 and then the final cut-down day is August 31st. Then, NFL rosters will be at their regular-season number of 53.