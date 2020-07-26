Titans trim roster to 81

Tennessee Titans executive vice president and general manager Jon Robinson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Titans have until August 16th to get their roster down to 80 players, but general manager Jon Robinson got a jump start Sunday trimming 6 player to get down to 81.

The Titans waived defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe, linebacker Nigel Harris, tight end Cole Herdman and receiver Trevion Thompson.

The Titans also waived running back Shaun Wilson with a non-football injury.

Bledsoe spent last season on the Titans practice squad after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. Harris has spent time with the Titans but has never appeared in a game with the team.

Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players reported to Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday for their first round of COVID-19 testing, the rest of the team reports Tuesday. Each player has to pass two tests with 72 hours in between to be eligible to enter the team facility.