Titans trim roster to 53 players, full list of players cut

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans trimmed their roster to 53 players before Saturday’s NFL deadline.

Some of the notable moves included: QB Trevor Siemian, linebacker D’Andre Walker and cornerbacks Tye Smith, Chris Milton and Kareem- all waived.

Linebacker Vic Beasley passed his physical and he’s been moved from the team’s Non-Football Injury list to the active roster.

For now the Titans are only keeping two quarterbacks including Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.

There are more moves to be expected in the days to come as all NFL teams are allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad on Sunday.

Here is the complete list of players waived/released:

Waived

S Ibraheim Campbell

OLB Jamal Davis

WR Rashard Davis

CB Kenneth Durden

LB Cale Garrett

WR Krishaw Hogan

TE Tommy Hudson

DL Joey Ivie

OL Brandon Kemp

OL Zac Kerin

WR Mason Kinsey

RB Marcus Marshall

K Tucker McCann

RB Jeremy McNichols

DB Doug Middleton

DB Chris Milton

CB Kareem Orr

RB Senorise Perry

OL David Quessenberry

OLB Wyatt Ray

QB Trevor Siemian

DL Kobe Smith

CB Tye Smith

DL Teair Tart

OLB D’Andre Walker

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

WR Kristian Wilkerson

