Titans trading for Julio Jones

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday, May 25, 2021, without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After weeks of speculation the Tennessee Titans pulled the trigger Sunday trading for star Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

The Titans get Jones and a 6th round pick in 2023 while sending Atlanta their 2nd round pick in 2022 and their 4th round pick in 2023.

“We had discussions back and forth really for the last couple of weeks. Kind of picked up in intensity a little bit yesterday and then finally found some closure on it this morning and able to agree to the terms on it.” said Titans general manager Jon Robinson, “we get a chance to shoot we shoot and we felt like this was a move where we needed to pull the trigger and I’m glad that we did.”

Jones brings the Titans a second big-time threat in the wide receiver corps along with AJ Brown.

The former first round pick of the Falcons has wracked up 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns in a career that has him destined for the Hall of Fame.

One issue of concern is the Titans run heavy offense is not expected to give Jones the volume of targets he has grown use to in Atlanta. Robinson brushed those concerns off “I think in my discussion with Julio what’s his number 1 goal it wasnt about targetrs his goal is to win and thats the mindset we’re looking for. whether its 9 targets whether its 2 targets or no targets contribute to win the football game I think thats the mindset he has and I think that’s the mindset we have as a football team.”

The deal may take several days to work through because financially there are challenges to both teams. Jones’ current deal would cost the Titans $15.3-million this year and they currently have less than $4-million salary cap space. So they will either have to waive players, restructure deals or find a way to greatly reduce Jones number to make the deal official. Robinson said they are keeping those discussions “private” but did indicate they believe the can get under the cap without waiving anyone.

This is the third splash trade for Titans GM Jon Robinson who also brought in Demarco Murray from the Eagles and Ryan Tannehill from Miami.