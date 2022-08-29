With roster cuts only hours away the Titans traded with the Carolina Panthers to bring in offensive tackle Dennis Daley.

The Titans send their 2024 5th round pick to Carolina for Daley and a 2024 7th round pick.

Daley, 6-6, 325 pounds was a 6th round pick out of South Carolina in 2019 and has played 34 games for the Panthers starting 21 of them.

The Titans offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback in the preseason leading to concerns about the depth of the group. Some of the biggest concerns surrounded 2021 2nd round pick Dillon Radunz who lost the battle for right tackle to rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere.

The addition of Daley would appear to put Radunz spot on the roster in jeopardy.

The Titans roster was at 80 in their preseason finale Saturday night, but has to be down to 53 by 3:00 PM Tuesday afternoon.