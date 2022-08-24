The Tennessee Titans dipped into their own backyard Wednesday trading for former Overton Bobcat defensive back Ugo Amadi.

Amadi was drafted by the Seahawks in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was traded to Philadephia just 10 days ago.

The Titans are sending the Eagles their 6th round pick in the 2024 Draft and will also get back a 7th round pick in 2024 in return.

Over the last three years Amadi played 47 games for the Seahawks registering 42 tackles, 1 interception and 6 passes defended.

Amadi joins rookie Theo Jackson to give the Titans two former Overton stars in their defensive secondary.