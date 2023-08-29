NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans got off the kicking carousel Tuesday trading for veteran kicker Nick Folk.

The Titans sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for the 38-year old kicker.

He is the Titans fourth kicker in a week after the team waived Trey Wolff, Caleb Shudek, and Michael Badgley.

Folk has played 211 games over 15 NFL seasons since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. He has hit 83% of his career field goal attempts but appears to be getting better with age, connecting on over 90% over the last three years in New England.

Folks holds the NFL record for consecutive field goals made (64) under 50 yards and has hit 11 game-winning field goals over his career.

For the trade to be official, Folk still has to pass a physical with the Titans.