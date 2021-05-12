Titans to Open 2021 Season Against Arizona Cardinals

A Tennessee Titans fan cheers in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)-The NFL will release its full schedule on Wednesday night, in the meantime the league put out its Week 1 match-ups, which includes Tennessee Titans opening up the season with an opponent out of the NFC.

The Titans released on Twitter that they will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals to kick off the season. The game will be at Nissan Stadium:

Titans open 2021 season vs. Cardinals at @NissanStadium



📺: Full schedule released tonight at 7 PM (CT) on @nflnetwork — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2021

And it’s been awhile since Tennessee faced an NFC opponent in Week 1. The last time that happened was back in 2016. That year, the Titans lost 25-16 to the Minnesota Vikings.

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the two-tone blue’s full slate of games, they do know that the Titans will host their 3 division opponents; the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

They will play on the road against the 3 division teams, the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.