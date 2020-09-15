Titans to allow 2 fans for home opener, it could be you!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Although Nashville mayor John Cooper said no fans could attend games at Nissan Stadium through the month of September, the Titans got approval for a couple of tickets.

Literally, two tickets.

The team announced the ‘Home Alone Sweepstakes’ where one lucky Titans fan could win two tickets and the chance to have Nissan Stadium all to themselves for an exclusive in-person viewing of the Titans home opener against the Jags this Sunday.

The official release:

Sweepstakes Gives Fans Chance for Exclusive Nissan Stadium Experience

The Tennessee Titans today announced a chance for a lucky fan to win two passes to the team’s home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The “Home Alone Sweepstakes” will allow the winner and their guest to be among the only fans to view the game live from Nissan Stadium, as it was previously announced closed to fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As much as we wish we were welcoming more fans to Nissan Stadium this Sunday, we were given the ability to host a very select few and felt like our fans deserved to have this opportunity,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer. “We look forward to showing our guests the new Safe Stadium health and safety protocols during their game experience. Thank you to Mayor Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department for making this possible.”

The Home Alone Sweepstakes is currently open for entries and will close on Friday, Sept. 18 at noon CT. Fans can enter by filling out the form found at https://www.tennesseetitans.com/fans/promotions/home-alone-sweepstakes/. Only one entry per person and/or valid email address is allowed.

