Titans team to beat in AFC South?

The Tennessee Titans can take a huge step toward just their third AFC South title with a win Thursday night over the rival Colts in Nashville.

The Titans head into the game 6-2, that is a full game ahead of the 5-3 Colts at the halfway point. That is not a lot of separation and they will play two times in the next three weeks so if either team could pull of a sweep they would be in a great spot to win the division and earn a home playoff game.

“It’s a big game.” said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, “Obviously, division games are huge. Being at home, big opportunity on Thursday night so we’re looking forward to this one. I know we all want this really bad, as do they.”

The Colts have won 9 AFC South titles, the Texans 6 and the Titans only 2 (2002,2008), but Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich declared the Titans the team to beat on Monday. He is right, they are in first, they did go to the AFC Championship last year, but history says they are not.

The Titans and running back Derrick Henry are not buying it, “We keep that underdog mentality. We take it one week at a time. Just go out there and play, they’re a great team as well. We’ve just got to go out there and play our style of football against a good team.”

The Titans have also dropped two of their last three games so they are still trying to get right. “We’re just trying to go win one game at a time. Indy is doing a great job over there. They’ve won a lot of games as well. Still a lot of football to be played. I think it comes down to who can get better as the stretch towards the back half of the season goes on and close out the season strong. ” said Tannehill.

The Titans and Colts have split their last 6 games including last season where each team won on the road, but before that it was ALL Indianapolis with the Colts winning a staggering 16 out of 17 games.

Team to beat? No. Team on top? Yes.