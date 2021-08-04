Titans’ Taylor Lewan finds new appreciation for football after injury

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- “You don’t know what you have, until it’s gone.” That saying is one that Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan became all too familiar with after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Lewan ended up needing surgery to repair his right knee, something he’s never experienced before in his football career.

“I’ve been hurt, but I’ve never had surgery before, never gone under the knife. Going through that process, I wondered if I’d ever been the same person again,” Lewan said.

Fortunately, the 3-time Pro Bowler healed up nicely, and is back out of the field for training camp. On Wednesday, he told the media how excited he is to be practicing again, adding that he has a new found appreciation for the game.

“I’ve never been in my life excited to practice. I get out here and I’m stocked to get a man-reach, I’m stocked to do a pass-set,” said Lewan. “I’m lucky and fortunate to be where I’m at.”

Lewan continues to rehab his knee and isn’t full speed in practice yet. However, he feels the training staff has put him in a good position for when he can return at full capacity.

“The training staff has done a good job, they are integrating me slowly and it’s great to know that they care. They’re going to put me in the right position and now compromise me going into the season,” added Lewan.

Barring any setbacks, Lewan said he expects to be ready Week 1 of the regular season. Until then he’s not only working on his own game, but he’s taking more pride in being a leader, helping out the younger players on the offensive line.

“It’s nice to help those guys. I don’t know if it’s developed more, but I appreciate it more,” said Lewan. “Not being around, it sucks. It’s nice to be here and be able to help.”

As for what Lewan thinks about all the hype surrounding the Titans coming into this season, he thinks it’s great, but when it comes down to it, he wants to find sustainable success.

“It’s awesome to talk about in June or July, but in August we have to put up or shut up. It’ time to go,” said Lewan.