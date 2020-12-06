Titans suspend rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson for Cleveland game

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) pauses on the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 30-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To call Isaiah Wilson’s short tenure with the Titans rocky would be an understatement.

He was cited at a party near TSU’s campus in August, arrested for DUI during training camp and spent two stints on the COVID-19/Reserve list, one of those stints for over a month.

The day before the Titans Week 13 match-up with the Browns, the team announced they placed Wilson on Reserve – Suspended by Club for the game for violating club rules.

This comes after Wilson put together his first full month of practice and was active for two games in a row – at Baltimore and at Indianapolis. Prior to his placement on the suspension list, Wilson was listed on the final injury report Friday as out with an illness.

According to reports from Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com and Buck Reising of A to Z Sports, this suspension stems from multiple prior issues, not one incident.

Seems as if Isaiah Wilson’s suspension is the result of an accumulation of things, not for a specific incident. I suspect it’ll last a week. #Titans. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 6, 2020

The Titans selected Wilson 29th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.