NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young man who is blazing the trails in big games at his high school will now be attending the biggest game of them all — thanks to the Tennessee Titans.

He’s been a big part of games at Cane Ridge High School, but in February the high school quarterback will be in the stadium for the “big game.”

The once-in-a-lifetime surprise comes after the NFL asked each team to pick one person that they believe should receive the Super Bowl experience. The Titans picked Cane Ridge High School quarterback Shivan Abdullah.

“It really hasn’t hit me and it’s not going to hit me until the Super Bowl comes up,” said Abdullah.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Controlling Owner and Co-Chairman, Board of Directors Amy Adams Strunk with Shivan Abdullah before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Tina Tuggle, Vice President of Community Impact for the Tennessee Titans, said the team chose Abdullah after hearing about his family story and how well he represents Antioch’s evergrowing Kurdish community.

“I had heard about the story of the young man that we selected and was inspired by his family story,” said Tuggle, “The Kurdish community is huge; it’s probably one of the largest fanbases that we have and they do a lot.”

Abdullah said he’s proud to represent the Kurdish community on the field and now at the Super Bowl. It’s an achievement that Cane Ridge Football Head Coach Eddie Woods said is well deserved.

“I don’t think he really understands the impact he has had on the diversity of what he is doing,” said coach Woods, “They are trying to do a lot of things with the Kurdish community, we have about 30 different languages spoken here, and the impact he has in this building at this school, the kids talk highly of him. He’s making history in a sense, and I’m very proud of him.”

Now, the high school quarterback says he will be cheering on whoever is competing in the Super Bowl in Arizona in February.

“This is really a one-in-a-million chance. I feel blessed, that’s the best word to describe it, blessed, because not many people have this opportunity like I do,” said Abdullah.

Shivan Abdullah and his Cane Ridge team kept the wins rolling on Friday and performed their third shutout of the season with a 48-0 win against Gallatin High School in the first round of the state playoff. The Ravens will host Clarksville High School this Friday in round two.