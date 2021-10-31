Titans stun Colts in OT 34-31

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) runs to celebrate after an interception of a pass from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) in overtime of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, capping a wild finish as the Tennessee Titans won 34-31 at Indianapolis.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

Elijah Molden had a 2 yard TD for his career interception and Kevin Byard’s 4th pick of the season set up Bullock’s game winning field goaL.

Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series.