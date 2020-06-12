Titans still monitoring free agent Jadeveon Clowney

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks smiles following a 27-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals during the the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

11 days into June and Jadeveon Clowney is still a free agent and still obsession for many Titan fans.

With players like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in front of them one more pass rusher could be the key to get the Titans one game further in the playoffs and Clowney is clearly the best one still on the market.

He has reportedly turned down $15-million from Seattle and $18-million from Cleveland and the Titans continue to be in the Clowney market.

“No conversations of recent,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday, “I think we’re going to continue to monitor it. I’ve seen what you guys have seen that’s been posted on social media. I know he wants to play, I think we’d be a pretty good fit and there was some mutual interest there when we started the discussions, but I would say that hasn’t really grown any legs.”

Clowney knows the Titans. Not only did he play against them for four seasons with the Houston Texans he played under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as his position coach and then his defensive coordinator.

The Titans also have some cap space. Thanks to trading Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos for a 7th round pick the Titans freed up over $10-million in cap space and have close to $20-million available to spend according to spotrac.com.

Why dump Casey’s salary if the Titans were not prepared to spend it?

I asked Robinson to explain trading Casey, creating the cap space and not using it.

“I think when you talk about cap space, whatever numbers are out there on these websites that track it, it’s like your own personal budget.” Robinson explained.

Robinson went on to explain there are advantages to not spending it, “You have to budget for things and you have to budget for injured players, you have to budget for this or that, and being mindful of potential extensions that might come up over the next couple weeks, couple months. Whatever you don’t use you can carry over, depending on what the crop of free agents is going to look like next year or guys you’re going to have to resign on your own football team. Those are all pretty complex questions and discussions that we have internally about how to use that. Just because you have it doesn’t mean necessarily you have to burn it. But, we certainly think if it makes sense for our football team collectively, once we get our heads together, then we’ll spend it.”

That is a very good, well articulated and reasonable answer.

Still trading away one of the teams top 2 or 3 players of the last decade and not having anything to show for it but some cap cushion, that is a tough one for fans to swallow.