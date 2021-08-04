Titans staying cautious in camp with WR Julio Jones

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The “Julio Watch” continues in Nashville. And those aren’t my words, those are the words of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

On Wednesday, Vrabel was asked about the veteran wide receiver, after he missed a second straight day of practice, after landing awkwardly in a drill on Monday.

“We are probably going to be cautious with Julio (Jones), so the Julio watch will continue. We’ll have a plan for him, but I would anticipate that we’ll all be on the same page,” said Vrabel.

Jones did not practice much in the first several days of training camp, and Vrabel said that will likely continue.

“You’ll see him out there at times, and you’ll see him on the other field,” said Vrabel. “He’s played a lot of games and so that’s where we’re going to be each and every day.”

Vrabel was also asked about wide receiver Josh Reynolds. The Titans’ free-agent acquisition left practice last Thursday and has not returned to the field since. Vrabel didn’t seemed worried about him adapting once he is back in the mix.

“I think Josh (Reynolds) is a pro, I think he learned a lot in the Spring, a lot of the transition to the offense and got off to a really good start at training camp and he’s working hard to get back,” said Vrabel. “When he is ready to get back we’ll put him out there and hopefully he can pick up where he left off.”