Titans star Taylor Lewan taken off field on stretcher

The Tennessee Titans lost star tackle Taylor Lewan to an apparent head or neck injury Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Lewan went head first into a pile at the end of a running play and rolled over to the ground and did not move as medical personal ran on to the field to attend to him. Trainers immobilized Lewan and took him off the field on a cart where he finally gave fans a thumbs up sign.

Lewan went to the Titans X-Ray room where he is being evaluated for a concussion, he does have movement in all of his extremities. Lewan does have a history of concussion issues. When he was suspended for PED use in 2019 he was taking a supplement that was supposed to help with brain health.

Lewan was replaced in the lineup by veteran Kendall Lamm.