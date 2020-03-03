Titans star Taylor Lewan makes early push to raise money for Nashville’s storm recovery

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) runs onto the field for a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans star tackle Taylor Lewan is already involved with trying to help Nashville and Middle Tennessee recover and rebuild after it was ravaged by horrific tornadoes Monday night.

Lewan and his “Bussin With The Boys” podcast partner Will Compton are selling “Nashville Strong” t-shirts to raise money for victims. All proceeds will go to those impacted by the storm.

If you would like to order you can access it thru this link.

https://store.barstoolsports.com/products/nashville-strong-tee

We have seen numerous players offer their prayers and thoughts for their community already and we expect to see organized efforts from the Titans as an overall assessment of the damage comes in.

In the past we have seen hands efforts from players and substantial fundraising. Two years ago when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston star defensive lineman JJ Watt led the charge raising over $41-million to help that community recover.