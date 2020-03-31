Titans star Kevin Byard urges fans to stay home

The latest message from Titans star safety Kevin Byard to his fans was simple, stay home.

Byard and the Tennessee Titans tweeted out a message Monday morning urging fans to stay safe and stay home during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Stay safe, stay home and let’s do what we can to stop this thing.” Byard said. He made sure everyone knew that is exactly what he, his wife and daughter are doing right now. He is even doing his workouts at home.

Byard made sure to give a “shoutout” to the medical professionals for all of their “sacrfices” right now as they battle Covid-19 on the front lines.

The Titans drafted Kevin Byard in the 3rd round out of Middle Tennessee in 2016 and he has gone on to earn Pro Bowl and All Pro honors earning the richest contract for a safety in NFL history last year 5-years, $70.5-million.