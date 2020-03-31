1  of  33
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Titans star Kevin Byard urges fans to stay home

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
kevin byard web _1560296738213.jpg.jpg

The latest message from Titans star safety Kevin Byard to his fans was simple, stay home.

Byard and the Tennessee Titans tweeted out a message Monday morning urging fans to stay safe and stay home during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Stay safe, stay home and let’s do what we can to stop this thing.” Byard said. He made sure everyone knew that is exactly what he, his wife and daughter are doing right now. He is even doing his workouts at home.

Byard made sure to give a “shoutout” to the medical professionals for all of their “sacrfices” right now as they battle Covid-19 on the front lines.

The Titans drafted Kevin Byard in the 3rd round out of Middle Tennessee in 2016 and he has gone on to earn Pro Bowl and All Pro honors earning the richest contract for a safety in NFL history last year 5-years, $70.5-million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories