Titans star Kevin Byard makes ‘pipe dream’ a reality after buying new home for mom

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans and teammates celebrate after his interception over the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kevin Byard’s mother worked two jobs to support her six children, Byard made what he called a “pipe dream” a reality buying his mother a new home.

Byard shared a picture of his mother in front of her new home Thursday on social media and wrote, “When you come from where I come from, stuff like this is a pipe dream that only a few are able to accomplish. I hate that we couldn’t be there but I’m more happy that everything worked itself out. I love you mom and enjoy your new forever home! ❤️ Big thanks to my realtor for getting the job done over these past few difficult months!”

Byard’s mother moved her children to Atlanta from Philadelphia when Byard was only a teenager. The Titans made him their third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and gave him the richest deal for a safety in NFL history before last season inking him for 5-years and $70.5-million.

Byard has 17 interceptions over the last 3 seasons and was named All-Pro in 2017 when he led the NFL with 8 interceptions.