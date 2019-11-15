Titans star Derrick Henry takes home weekly hardware

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans breaks away from Shaq Thompson #54and Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It has not been an award winning start to the season for the Titans offense, but it is now.

Running back Derrick Henry won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his 188 yard, 2 touchdown performance against the Chiefs.

It is not just Henry’s first win of the season, it was the first time all season a Titans offensive player had been nominated.

FedEx donates $2,000 to the USO in Henry’s name.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the “Air” player of the week after throwing for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns in their rout of the Bengals.