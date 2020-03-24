Titans sign tight end MyCole Pruitt to 1-year deal

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt catches a pass during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Titans continue to shop in their own store bringing back tight end MyCole Pruitt on a one-year contract.

In two years with the Titans Pruitt has played 31 games with 17 receptions, 192 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m excited to be back, man” Pruitt told News 2 Tuesday afternoon.

Pruitt was originally drafted in the 5th round by Minnesota after becoming the all-time leading receiver in Southern Illinois history. He also spent time in Houston before he was snatched up by the Titans off of the Texans practice squad.

Last season Pruitt emerged as the Titans best blocking tight end and with his signing it brings back the three tight ends the Titans played the bulk of the season with last season. Jonnu Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Anthony Firkser was also brought back on a one-year deal.