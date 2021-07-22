Titans sign rookie Elijah Molden

With training camp only days away the Tennessee Titans locked up another member of the draft class agreeing to terms with third round pick Elijah Molden.

The 100th overall pick of the 2021 was draft was two-time All-PAC 12 player at the University of Washington. Molden played 44 games for the Huskies with 153 tackles, 5 interceptions and 25 passes defended.

The Titans covet versatility and Molden is thought to be able to play both safety and cornerback.

The first day of training camp is July 27th for the Titans.