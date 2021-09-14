Titans sign kicker, place starter on Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The kicking carousel has finally stopped. For now.

The Titans announce they’ve signed Randy Bullock to the active roster off the practice squad. Bullock was added to the practice squad last week and has yet to spend a full week with the team.

This move comes after the Titans waived kicker Michael Badgley on Monday following a performance that saw him miss an extra point and a 46-yard field goal.

Additionally, the team loses a starting safety to Injured Reserve. Amani Hooker was placed on IR following a foot injury he suffered in the team’s opener against the Cardinals. Hooker has to spend a minimum of three weeks on IR and is eligible to come off the list after that.

One more move was made on Tuesday. The Titans signed tight end Tommy Hudson to the practice squad following his release from the active roster on Monday.