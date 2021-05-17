Titans sign former Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb

Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are adding a familiar face to its wide receiver room.

The team announced on Monday that it agreed to terms with free agent wideout Kalija Lipscomb.

Lipscomb participated in their rookie mini camp over the weekend on a tryout basis. Clearly, the Titans brass liked what they saw and offered him a chance to continue with the squad.

The Vanderbilt star spent his rookie season on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for a week and spent some time on the Green Bay Packer’s practice squad.

During his four-year career on West End Ave., he ranked in the top 10 in Commodores history with 198 career receptions (fifth), 2,356 receiving yards (eighth) and 22 touchdown catches (tied for second).

Additionally, the club waived wide receiver Rashard Davis and linebacker Davin Bellamy (non-football injury).