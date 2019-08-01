Titans sign former Tennessee Vol Jordan Williams

Titans general manager Jon Robinson continues to shuffle the deck during Titans Training Camp. Robinson made four more roster moves Thursday.

The Titans added outside linebacker Jordan Williams and defensive lineman Chris Nelson. They also waived safety Jonathan Crawford and outside linebacker Gimel President.

Williams (6-4, 262) is a Tennessee Volunteer who entered the NFL in 2015 with the New York Jets. He has played in only 2 NFL games over the last four years. Williams spent last season on injured reserve with the Giants.

At Tennessee Williams had 66 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Nelson (6-1, 300) signed as an undrafted cfree agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Spring. He played four years at Texas piling up 109 tackles and 3.5 sacks.