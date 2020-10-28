Titans sign Darren Bates and David Quessenberry

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Kicker Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the Tennessee Titans celerbates with a teammate after converting the extra point against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Titans 53 man roster finally stands at 53 after the team added linebacker Daren Bates and offensive lineman David Quessenberry Tuesday.

Bates played the previous three seasons with the Titans and went unsigned this summer. He was signed by the Texans and quickly released in camp and returned to the Titans as a member of their expanded practice squad. His experience and special teams expertise had him called up the last two weeks and league rules mandate if the Titans planned on calling him a third down they had to sign him to the 53 man roster.

Quessenberry also played four games with the Titans last season and even caught a one yard touchdown pass, but like Bates found himself on the practice squad. With Taylor Lewan out for the season and 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson struggling to get on the practice field it left the Titans extremely thin at tackle.

Also Tuesday the Titans signed linebacker Will Compton and offensive lineman Paul Adams to the practice squad. Compton was released by the team Monday and was immediately brought back in to the fold.

Adams played high school football at CPA winning Mr. Football before attending Missouri.