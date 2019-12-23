Titans sign Darius Jennings and Rashard Davis

It may be the final week of the regular season but Titans general manager Jon Robinson is not done shuffling the roster.

Monday the Titans made four more roster moves signing wide receivers Darius Jennings and Rashard Davis. To make room on the 53 man roster the team waived running back Dalyn Dawkins and linebacker Nigel Harris.

Jennings started the season on the Titans roster but was waived October 31st after a slow start in the return game. Last season Jennings set the franchise record averaging 31.7 yards per kick return.

Davis has been on the Titans practice squad since November 5th. Davis has spent time with the Eagles, Raiders and Chiefs.Dawkins was waived after being signed last week and rushing for 24 yards on 9 carries against the Saints.

The Titans are thin at wide receiver this week with both Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond in concussion protocol after the Saints game.