Titans sign Adrian Peterson as Derrick Henry set to undergo surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Next man up.

That has been the Titans mantra and especially so this season with the hits they’ve been taking injury-wise. The biggest hit yet came Monday with news that Derrick Henry’s season is in jeopardy as he is set to undergo surgery Tuesday morning.

Although Derrick Henry is one of one and the “next man up” mantra doesn’t necessarily apply, the Titans still have nine more games to play this season and playoff aspirations.

So in this scenario, it looks like the “man” is three-time NFL rushing champion Adrian Peterson.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Peterson is expected to sign with the Titans first on their practice squad, but with the expectation that he will be elevated to the active roster.

The free agent running back himself confirmed the news himself on Twitter.

As he enters his 15th season in the NFL, Peterson has amassed 14,830 yards and 118 touchdowns in his career.