Titans sign 1st round pick Caleb Farley

FILE – Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo. Among the possibilities, if the Cleveland Browns stay at No. 26 in the draft, is Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Tennessee Titans broke form signing first round pick Caleb Farley Thursday.

Drew Rosenhaus represents Farley and his agency confirmed Farley signed a 4-year deal worth a reported $13.495-million.

The Titans selected Farley 22nd overall out of Virginia Tech despite undergoing an ACL surgery and two back surgeries while he was with the Hokies.

In the past under general manager Jon Robinson the Titans 1st round picks have been very late to sign, often coming in just before the start of training camp.

There is one big change for first round picks starting this season. Starting with this years class 5th year options become fully guaranteed once a team picks them up. The Titans picked up Adoree Jackson’s 5th year option last summer, but waived before the new league year and avoided a $10-million hit.