Titans share powerful video message to “end racism”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While some of the momentum may have slowed down in the fight for social justice and racial equality, the Tennessee Titans are continuing the message.

The club posted a video on Twitter with the idea that members of the team were able to pick out a handful of quotes that mean the most to them and promote a unified message.

As you listen, we hope this brings upon reflection, inspiration and conversation.



Our players and staff invite you to continue the conversation on race. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XNPynQs2vo — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 29, 2020

Titans general manager Jon Robinson ended the video with a message of hope and progress.

“That cohesiveness that exists within our team, if the entire country can have the same kind of love and same respect and same feel for each other, we will end racism.”